版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Seventy Seven Energy Inc says "emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy"

Aug 1 Seventy Seven Energy Inc

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

* Seventy Seven Energy Inc. says "emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy"

* Pre-Packaged bankruptcy process successfully completed with $1.1 billion of existing debt converted into new common equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐