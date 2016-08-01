版本:
BRIEF-Fluor awarded bauxite expansion project in Guinea

Aug 1 Fluor Corp :

* Fluor Corp says booked $501 million contract value into backlog in Q2 of 2016

* Project will expand bauxite production from 14.5 million to 18.5 million tons per year and is company's first of a planned three-phase expansion

* Fluor awarded bauxite expansion project in Guinea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

