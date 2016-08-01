版本:
2016年 8月 2日

BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge increases quarterly dividend from $0.10 from $0.09

Aug 1 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

* Manhattan bridge capital, inc. Increases its quarterly dividend from $0.09 to $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

