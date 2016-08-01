版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日

BRIEF-EMC Insurance approves adoption of new methodology for determination of direct bulk reserves

Aug 1 EMC Insurance :

* EMC Insurance Group Inc says management of co approved adoption of a new reserving methodology for determination of direct bulk reserves

* Transition to new reserving methodology is not expected to have a material impact on Q3 financial results Source text: (bit.ly/2agy3h9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

