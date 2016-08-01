BRIEF-EMC Insurance approves adoption of new methodology for determination of direct bulk reserves

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 EMC Insurance :
* EMC Insurance Group Inc says management of co approved adoption of a new reserving methodology for determination of direct bulk reserves
* Transition to new reserving methodology is not expected to have a material impact on Q3 financial results Source text: (bit.ly/2agy3h9) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.