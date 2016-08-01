版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Ensign sees FY 2017 adjusted shr $1.62 to $1.70

Aug 1 Ensign Group Inc

* The ensign group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Ensign group inc q2 adjusted shr $0.33

* Ensign group inc q2 gaap shr $0.22

* Ensign group inc q2 shr view $0.33 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Ensign group inc reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted shr view $1.35 to $1.42

* Ensign group inc sees fy 2017 revenue $1.818 bln to $1.842 bln

* Ensign group inc sees fy 2016 revenue $1.625 bln to $1.66 bln

* Ensign group inc q2 revenue $410.5 mln vs i/b/e/s view $400.2 mln

* Ensign group inc sees fy 2017 adjusted shr $1.62 to $1.70

* Ensign group inc qtrly same store revenue for all segments grew by 6.9% over prior year quarter

* Ensign group inc fy2016 shr view $1.48, rev view $1.66 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Ensign group inc fy2017 shr view $1.69, rev view $1.84 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

