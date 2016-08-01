BRIEF-Salesforce.com to buy Quip for about $582 mln

Aug 1 Salesforce.Com Inc

* Quip will be a wholly owned subsidiary of company

* Agreed to assume stock options and other equity awards of quip

* Entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization to acquire quip

* Deal for approximately $582 million

* If deal is consummated, expects to issue between about 6.5 million and 8 million shares of co for all of outstanding shares of quip capital