2016年 8月 2日

BRIEF-Avon products announces cash tender offers

Aug 1 Avon Products Inc

* Avon announces cash tender offers

* Commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to a total of $650 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

