BRIEF-RLJ Lodging says CEO Ross Bierkan's annual base salary increased to $700,000 from $519,000

Aug 1 Rlj Lodging Trust

* In connection with ross bierkan's appointment as president and ceo, his annual base salary increased from $519,000 to $700,000 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an7EzM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

