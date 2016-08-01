版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Ltc Properties says may offer shares of co's common stock of up to $200 mln

Aug 1 Ltc Properties Inc

* Files to say it may offer shares of co's common stock of up to $200 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an7p7O) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐