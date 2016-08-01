版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy announces Q2 results

Aug 1 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

* Bonanza Creek Energy announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results; suspending asset sale processes; elects to not make interest payment on 5.75 pct senior unsecured note

* Says suspending asset sale processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐