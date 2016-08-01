BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Icahn Enterprises Lp :
* Co-Manager agreements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter expired on July 31, 2016 in accordance and in full compliance with their terms and conditions.
* In interim, Brett Icahn and David Schechter have entered into consulting agreements with Icahn Enterprises
* "Believe that an agreement will be reached shortly" with Brett Icahn and Schechter
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. confirms arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter
* Co-Managers will again manage a new portfolio of investments for Icahn Enterprises under new co-manager agreements in future
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.