BRIEF-Cove Street reports 16.3 pct stake in Westell Tech - SEC filing

Aug 1 Westell Technologies Inc

* Cove Street Capital, LLC reports 16.3 pct stake in Westell Technologies as of july 29, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aneLrT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

