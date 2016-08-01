版本:
BRIEF-Angiodynamics announces secondary offering of 2.2 mln shares

Aug 1 Angiodynamics Inc

* Angiodynamics announces secondary offering of 2,250,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders

* Angiodynamics announces secondary offering of 2,250,000 shares of common stock by selling stockholders

