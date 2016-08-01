版本:
BRIEF-Oragenics announces receipt of payment in connection with sale of consumer probiotic biz

Aug 1 Oragenics Inc

* Oragenics announces receipt of payment in full under promissory note in connection with sale of consumer probiotic business

* Receipt of this payment finalizes payment to co of $1.7 million purchase price of which $1.25 million was previously paid at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

