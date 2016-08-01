版本:
BRIEF-Ardelyx says sold $110 mln in equity financing - SEC filing

Aug 1 Ardelyx Inc

* Says it has sold $110 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

