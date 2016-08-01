BRIEF-Seacor holdings qtrly operating revenues $197 mln vs $281.6 mln

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Seacor Holdings Inc
* Seacor holdings announces results for its second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Qtrly operating revenues $197 million versus $281.6 million
* For quarter ended june 30, 2016, net loss attributable to seacor holdings inc. Was $55.2 million or $3.26 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.