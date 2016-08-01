BRIEF-Nortech Systems says to close facility in Augusta, Wisconsin

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Nortech Systems Inc
* Consolidation and restructuring costs are expected to become fully accretive once consolidation has been completed
* Nortech systems to close facility in augusta, wisconsin
* Says plans to close its manufacturing facility in augusta, wis., by end of 2016
* Consolidation, restructuring costs expected to be offset with savings and have minimal financial impact on co's 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.