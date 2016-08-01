版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:10 BJT

BRIEF-Ellie Mae files for potential mixed shelf offeirng, size not disclosed

Aug 1 Ellie Mae Inc

* Files for potential mixed shelf offeirng, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an7FDR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

