BRIEF-Sykes sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $1.86

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Sykes Enterprises Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.22
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.467 billion to $1.48 billion
* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.50
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $336.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenues of $364.4 million increased $56.9 million, or 18.5%, from $307.5 million in the comparable quarter last year
* On a non-gaap basis, second quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share were unchanged at $0.36 on a comparable basis
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share about $1.39 to $1.45
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $1.86
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share about $0.37 to $0.41
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $385 million to $393 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $362.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.