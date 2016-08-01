版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-MCBC Holdings says selling stockholder to sell up to 9.7 mln shares for about $11.27/shr

Aug 1 Mcbc Holdings Inc

* Selling stockholder to sell up to 9.7 million shares of common stock for about $11.27 per share Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2an8RqH) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐