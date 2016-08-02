版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 13:18 BJT

BRIEF-Sulzer to supply feedwater pumps for nuclear reactor in China

Aug 2 Sulzer AG :

* To supply feedwater pumps for nuclear reactor in China

* Has been awarded a contract for delivery of main feedwater pumps and start-up feedwater pumps

* Received this order in May 2016 and will complete delivery of equipment by end of 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2aIbHJE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

