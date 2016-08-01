版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Oracle says Netsuite to pay a termination fee of $300 mln to co in certain customary circumstances

Aug 1 Oracle Corp

* Netsuite inc will be obligated to pay a termination fee of $300 million to oracle in certain customary circumstances - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

