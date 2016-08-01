版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-XG Tech files for resale of up to an aggregate of 208,334 shares - SEC filing

Aug 1 Xg Technology Inc

* Files for resale of up to an aggregate of 208,334 shares of common stock by the selling stockholder - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

