BRIEF-Vornado Realty announces redemption of 6.875% series J cumulative redeemable preferred shares

Aug 1 Vornado Realty Trust

* Redemption of outstanding 6.875% series j cumulative redeemable preferred shares at a redemption price of $25.00/share

* Vornado announces redemption of 6.875% series j cumulative redeemable preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

