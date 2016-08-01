BRIEF-Terex Q2 adj EPS $0.64 from continuing operations excluding items

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Terex Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $1.00 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations excluding items
* Believe earnings per share and net sales for full year 2016 will be consistent with previous guidance.
* Terex corp says "we continued to face challenging markets in q2"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $1.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $5.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $1.3 billion
* Qtrly net sales $1.3 billion versus $1.83 billion last year
* In q2, took additional steps to simplify manufacturing footprint and lower cost base
* Expect earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $0.85 and $1.15 in 2016
* Excluding restructuring and other unusual items, expect net sales of $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
