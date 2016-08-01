BRIEF-Freightcar America says cutting salaried workforce by 15 pct

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Freightcar America Inc
* Freightcar america, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Freightcar america inc q2 shr loss $0.04
* Targeted cost reduction plan expected to reduce annual operating costs by approximately $5.0 million
* Freightcar america inc q2 revenue $126.2 mln vs $235.6 mln
* Freightcar america inc q2 rev view $163.4 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Freightcar america inc q2 shr view $0.43 -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s
* Freightcar america inc - qtrly revenue of $126.2 mln on deliveries of 1,372 units
* Freightcar america inc says cutting salaried workforce by 15 pct
* Freightcar america inc - over next 12 months, company expects to reduce its annual operating costs by approximately $5 mln
* Freightcar america inc - delivered 1,372 railcars in q2 of 2016 compared to 2,611 railcars
* Freightcar america inc says to close johnstown administrative office
* Freightcar america inc qtrly diversified backlog totaling 6,207 railcars valued at $612 mln
* Freightcar america inc says cost reduction actions are currently underway and are expected to be completed by middle of 2017
* Freightcar america inc - company expects to incur approximately $1.5 mln of costs in q3 of 2016 as a result of cost reduction plan
* Freightcar america inc - diversified backlog totaling 6,207 railcars valued at $612 mln at qtr end
* Freightcar america inc -full year 2016 deliveries now expected to be between 5,600 and 6,100 railcars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.