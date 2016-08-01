版本:
BRIEF-Vornado Realty says qtrly FFO as adjusted $1.23 per diluted share

Aug 1 Vornado Realty Trust

* Qtrly funds from operations $1.21 per diluted share

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ffo as adjusted $1.23 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

