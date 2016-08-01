BRIEF-Foresight Energy, Foresight Reserves announce launch of cash tender offer and exchange offer

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
Aug 1 Foresight Energy Lp
* Foresight energy lp and foresight reserves lp announce launch of cash tender offer and exchange offer
* Foresight reserves lp launched offer to purchase for cash up to $105.4 million of outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.