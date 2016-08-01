版本:
BRIEF-Foresight Energy, Foresight Reserves announce launch of cash tender offer and exchange offer

Aug 1 Foresight Energy Lp

* Foresight energy lp and foresight reserves lp announce launch of cash tender offer and exchange offer

* Foresight reserves lp launched offer to purchase for cash up to $105.4 million of outstanding 7.875% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

