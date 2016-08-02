BRIEF-WISeKey International Holding to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business from INSIDE Secure

European stocks extend losses, Essilor and Luxottica surge on merger news. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Aug 2 Wisekey International Holding AG :
* Signs a binding agreement to acquire IoT integrated circuits and semiconductor business from INSIDE Secure
* Upon completion of transaction, WISeKey will pay INSIDE Secure 2 million Swiss francs ($2.07 million) in cash (net of transferred cash) plus bonds convertible into listed shares of WISeKey International Holding Ltd worth 11 million francs
* Acquisition and technology integration will create first ever comprehensive trusted end-to-end cybersecurity platform for people and objects (IoT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bottas lined up as replacement for F1 champion Rosberg (Adds detail)
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.