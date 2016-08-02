BRIEF-Aetna and Humana agree to sell certain assets to Molina Healthcare

Aug 2 Aetna Inc
* Aetna Inc says deal valued at $117 million
* Transactions contingent on successful closing of
Aetna-Humana transaction
* Deal for a total estimated $117 million in cash for both
transactions
* Companies remain committed to defending their pending
transaction against a u.s. Department of justice lawsuit seeking
to block it
* Believe divestitures taken together would address
Department Of Justice's perceived "competitive concerns"
regarding medicare advantage
* Aetna and Humana agree to sell certain medicare advantage
assets to Molina Healthcare Inc
* As a result of transactions, Molina is expected to gain
approximately 290,000 medicare advantage members in 21 states
