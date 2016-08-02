版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics announces completion of end of phase 2 meeting with FDA for SYN-010

Aug 2 Synthetic Biologics Inc

* Announces completion of end of phase 2 meeting with FDA for SYN-010, intended for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐