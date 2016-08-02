版本:
2016年 8月 2日

BRIEF-Excellon Resources Q2 silver equivalent production of 368,568 ounces, an 8 pct increase

Aug 2 Excellon Resources Inc :

* Qtrly silver equivalent production of 368,568 ounces, an 8% increase

* Qtrly silver production of 227,826 ounces , a 25% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

