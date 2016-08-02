BRIEF-Accuray retires remaining 3.75 percent convertible debt

Aug 2 Accuray Inc

* Retires remaining 3.75 percent convertible debt

* Says 2016 notes were settled on August 1 for $37.3 million, which included $36.6 million in principal and $0.7 million in accrued interest

* Says settled remaining principal amount and accrued interest thereon of 3.75 percent convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: