BRIEF-Santa Fe Group sells Records Management activities in 10 markets to Iron Mountain

* Reached an agreement with Iron Mountain Inc. whereby the Group's Records Management
activities in 10 markets will be acquired by Iron Mountain against a cash consideration of 27.1
million euros ($30.34 million)
* Divestment is expected to result in a gain of about 16 million euros and net proceeds
after tax of around 24 million euros
* Transaction will predominantly take the form of an asset transfer and is expected to close
towards the end of 2016
* Activities being sold were expected to generate full-year revenue of around 14 million
euros and an EBITDA result of around 3 million euros for Santa Fe Group in 2016
* The divestment is not expected to materially impact Santa Fe Group'S full-year guidance
for revenue and EBITDA before special items
