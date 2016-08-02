BRIEF-Acco brands q2 adjusted EPS $0.25

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 2 Acco Brands Corp :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.57
* Sees FY 2016 sales up in low single digits
* Q2 sales rose 4 percent to $410.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $390.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)