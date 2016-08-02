版本:
BRIEF-Acco brands q2 adjusted EPS $0.25

Aug 2 Acco Brands Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.57

* Sees FY 2016 sales up in low single digits

* Q2 sales rose 4 percent to $410.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $390.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $1.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

