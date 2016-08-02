BRIEF-CME Group July ADV reaches 14.1 mln contracts per day

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 CME Group Inc
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 14.1 million contracts per day in July 2016, up 10 percent from July 2015
* July 2016 options volume averaged 3.2 million contracts per day, up 9 percent versus July 2015
* Metals volume averaged 503,000 contracts per day in July 2016, up 32 percent from July 2015
* July electronic options averaging 1.7 million contracts per day, up 6 percent over same period last year
* Grew british pound futures and options ADV 47 percent to 126,000 contracts per day in July
* Grew soybean futures and options ADV 24 percent to 346,000 contracts in July
* Total open interest was 103 million contracts at end of July, up 13 percent from year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil