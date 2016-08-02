BRIEF-CME Group July ADV reaches 14.1 mln contracts per day

Aug 2 CME Group Inc

* CME Group reached average daily volume of 14.1 million contracts per day in July 2016, up 10 percent from July 2015

* July 2016 options volume averaged 3.2 million contracts per day, up 9 percent versus July 2015

* Metals volume averaged 503,000 contracts per day in July 2016, up 32 percent from July 2015

* July electronic options averaging 1.7 million contracts per day, up 6 percent over same period last year

* Grew british pound futures and options ADV 47 percent to 126,000 contracts per day in July

* Grew soybean futures and options ADV 24 percent to 346,000 contracts in July

* Total open interest was 103 million contracts at end of July, up 13 percent from year-end 2015