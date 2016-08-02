BRIEF-Sabre reports Q2 adj EPS $0.37 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Sabre Corp
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $845.2 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $849.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We now expect full-year revenue to be toward lower end of our guidance range, or closer to 14.5 percent"
* Year adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be near midpoint of guidance ranges
* "Looking over balance of year, macro environment has deteriorated somewhat, which will impact bookings growth in back half of year"
* Sees FY Adjusted EPS In The Range Of $1.40 to $1.47
* Sees FY revenue $3,390 million to $3,430 million
* Adjusting our expectations for 2016 free cash flow to approaching $375 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $3.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source (bit.ly/2ap2vY0) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil