公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-TPG Specialty Lending sends letter to TICC Capital

Aug 2 TPG Specialty Lending Inc

* Sends letter to ticc capital corp's chairman of board

* Encourages ticc stockholders to vote to terminate ticc's external adviser's contract, elect t. Kelley millet to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

