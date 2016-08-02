版本:
BRIEF-REGENXBIO's gene therapy for Hunter syndrome wins FDA's 'rare pediatric disease' status

Aug 2 Regenxbio Inc

* Plan to file investigational new drug applications for rgx-111 and rgx-121 in first half of 2017

* u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) has granted rare pediatric disease designation to rgx-121 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

