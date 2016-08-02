版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-IZEA acquires ZenContent for up to $4.5 mln

Aug 2 IZEA Inc

* Has acquired zencontent, inc for up to $4.5 million in cash and equity, including performance-based earnouts over a three year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐