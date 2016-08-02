版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Sky Solar Holdings to acquire 164 MW of solar project permits in the U.S.

Aug 2 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Announces acquisition of 164 MW of solar project permits in the U.S.

* Sky Solar expects to complete development and construction of these projects in next 18-24 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐