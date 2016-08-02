BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Q2 non-gaap net income per unit $0.82

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Magellan Midstream Partners LP sees net income per limited partner unit for third
* Q2 non-gaap net income per unit $0.82 excluding items
* Reaffirms its 2016 DCF guidance of $910 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter of 80 cents
* Qtrly refined products operating margin was $177.3 million, an increase of $29.1 million
* Remains committed to its goal of increasing annual cash distributions by 10% for 2016 and at least 8 percent for 2017
* Including actual results so far this year, net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.45 for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $519 million versus $498.4 million
* Q2 revenue view $519.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil