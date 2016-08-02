版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Q2 EPS $0.20

Aug 2 Ardmore Shipping Corp

* Quarterly revenue $39.7 million versus $39.3 million

* Anticipate fleet growth net of scrapping will decline to only 2-3 percent in 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $32.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

