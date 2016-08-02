版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Weingarten Realty files for potential notes offering

Aug 2 Weingarten Realty Investors :

* Files for potential notes offering, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2auICQY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

