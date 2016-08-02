版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Pyrogenesis to sell 200 metric tonne per year PUREVAP

Aug 2 Pyrogenesis Canada Inc

* Pyrogenesis announces signed contract of CDN$8,260,000 for sale of 200 metric tonne per year PUREVAP(TM) pilot system; receives over CDN$1,000,000 payment

* As part of terms of contract, client will acquire intellectual property rights to PUREVAP process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐