BRIEF-Bio-Techne signs credit agreement

BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in US
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
Aug 2 Bio-Techne Corp
* On July 28, 2016, Bio-Techne Corp entered into a credit agreement - sec filing
* Credit agreement matures on July 28, 2021
* Credit agreement provides for revolving credit facility of $400 million, which can be increased by additional $200 million subject to conditions
* At closing on July 28, co drew $343.5 million on credit agreement in relation to closing of merger and for payment of outstanding debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* SNC-Lavalin awarded two rail & transit contracts in the United States
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 A Brazilian truckers' protest entered its fourth day on Monday, preventing grain-carrying vehicles from taking a key road for soy and corn shipments in the state of Mato Grosso, police and the highway operator said.
* Interoil files management information circular for proposed transaction with ExxonMobil