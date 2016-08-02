BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics to form JV with Cha Biotech to develop and commercialize natural killer cell therapies

Aug 2 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* Jv covers products on a global basis with exception of greater chinese market

* To get exclusive license to develop cbt's novel investigator-initiated trial stage akc technology in major territories

* Will also gain access to akc technology for use outside jv alone or with any other sorrento products

* Sorrento to form joint venture with Cha Biotech to develop and commercialize natural killer cell therapies

* Both cbt and sorrento will make contributions of $2 million to jv