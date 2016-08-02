版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Oramed Pharmaceuticals receives additional $4 mln milestone payment from HTIT

Aug 2 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oramed receives additional $4 million milestone payment from HTIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

