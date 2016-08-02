BRIEF-HPQ Silicon acquires Purevap intellectual property from Pyrogenesis

Aug 2 HPQ Silicon Resources Inc

* HPQ Silicon acquires Purevap(tm) intellectual property from Pyrogenesis and orders 200 metric ton per year solar grade silicon metal pilot plant

* Total purchase price is CDN$8.3 million

* Pyrogenesis to retain royalty-free, exclusive worldwide license to use process for purposes except production of silicon metal