公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 2日 星期二 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Mattel files for potential notes offering

Aug 2 Mattel Inc

* Files for potential notes offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

